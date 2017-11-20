UNBC professor’s study links pot and testicular cancer

Cannabis use may facilitate later onset of testicular cancer

A new research from a University of Northern British Columbia professor has found that use of marijuana is associated with the development of testicular cancer.

As part of a retrospective study, Northern Medical Program professor Dr. Russ Callaghan and his team looked at data from young men conscripted for military service in Sweden in 1969 and 1970, and tracked their health conditions over the following 42 years.

They found that heavy cannabis use (defined as more than 50 times in a lifetime, as measured at conscription) was associated with a 2.5-fold increased risk of developing testicular cancer.

“At this time, surprisingly little is known about the impacts of cannabis on the development of cancer in humans,” said Dr. Callaghan. “With Canada and other countries currently experimenting with the decriminalization or legalization of recreational cannabis use, it is critically important to understand the potential harms of this type of substance use.”

The results from the recent study, as well as three prior case-control studies in this area, suggest that cannabis use may facilitate later onset of testicular cancer.

“Our study is the first longitudinal study showing that cannabis use, as measured in late adolescence, is significantly associated with the subsequent development of testicular cancer,” adds Dr. Callaghan. “My hope is that these findings will help medical professionals, public health officials and cannabis users to more accurately assess the possible risks and benefits of cannabis use.”

The project included an international team of researchers from Karolinska University in Sweden and the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute in the U.S.

The federal government hopes to legalize marijuana in Canada by July of 2018.

Previous story
Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter
Next story
ICBC overbilling for crash repairs not the problem, dealers say

Just Posted

UNBC professor’s study links pot and testicular cancer

Cannabis use may facilitate later onset of testicular cancer

Houston Leisure Facility experiences issues with pool circulation

Green tinge in the water is difficult to correct

Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected

The limits of Indigenous rights

Jumbo Glacier Resort decision a lesson for NDP

School collaborations

This week I had the pleasure of writing about three amazing collaborations… Continue reading

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

B.C. reporter reflects on covering Charles Manson

Charles Manson, leader of a murderous cult, died on Sunday at 83

ICBC overbilling for crash repairs not the problem, dealers say

Collision repair shops reject union claim of inflated costs

B.C. groups to address child sex abuse in sports

viaSport is organizing a full day of education in association with Canadian Centre for Child Protection and the Coaching Association of Canada.

Report sets exercise guidelines for young kids, including ‘tummy time’ for babies

Kids aged one to four should get at least three hours of physical activity throughout the day

Stampeders return to Grey Cup with 32-28 win over Edmonton Eskimos

The Stampeders will face the Toronto Argonauts next Sunday in Ottawa for the title

Nebraska approves TransCanada’s Keystone XL pipeline

Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved TransCanada’s Keystone XL route in a close vote

B.C. VIEWS: China a better partner than U.S.

B.C. is slowly winning the softwood lumber war

Forecast calls for a snowy Canadian winter

Canadians told to brace for a ‘classic’ Canadian winter with lots of snow

Most Read