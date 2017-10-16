“Trailer Park Boys’ Jim Lahey actor John Dunsworth dead at 71

He played Jim Lahey in the classic Canadian show

Actor John Dunsworth listens to a speaker at a news conference in Halifax on April 12, 2005. (Canadian Press photo)

Actor John Dunsworth, best known for playing Jim Lahey in the comedy series “Trailer Park Boys,” has died.

His daughter Sarah Dunsworth confirmed the news in a statement posted to her Twitter feed Monday evening.

She says Dunsworth died “peacefully after short and unexpected illness.”

She describes him as an amazing husband, father and grandfather.

Dunsworth, originally from Bridgewater, N.S., is known for playing Mr. Lahey on the “Trailer Park Boys,” but was also involved in community theatre for decades.

The Canadian Press