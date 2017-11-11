Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Vanderhoof

Police seize marijuana, cocaine, heroine, meth and other drugs

What started as a motor vehicle act violation in Vanderhoof has resulted in a significant drug seizure.

On Oct. 30, at 11:30 p.m., Vanderhoof RCMP observed a vehicle parked outside a local business that had been closed for the day. After police officers noticed that there had been some motor vehicle act offences committed, they pulled the vehicle over.

“Immediately police can smell the odour of marijuana and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested,” described corporal Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP.

Police seized various drugs including marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The adult male and adult female from Prince George will appear in Vanderhoof Provincial Court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous story
Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Just Posted

Lawsuit involving American hunter killed near Burns Lake to proceed

Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide

Coastal GasLink relocates route plan

Proposed new route would be closer to Colleymount Road

Gallery: Houston Peewee hockey team cheer on others

Eight teams from Houston, Burns Lake, Smithers, Vanderhoof, Hazelton, Fort St. James,… Continue reading

Hwy. 16 bus travel times to increase

The change is to accommodate winter driving conditions

Gallery: Sneak peak inside Buy-Low Foods

The inside of the new grocery store at the Houston mall is… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

B.C. family trust ordered to restore shoreline on Lake Osoyoos property

Owned by a Langley family, the Washington State property will see all ecological damages repaired

Ski season is coming to B.C.

It’s a wonder wonderland out there

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

Most Read

  • Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Vanderhoof

    Police seize marijuana, cocaine, heroine, meth and other drugs