Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Vanderhoof

What started as a motor vehicle act violation in Vanderhoof has resulted in a significant drug seizure.

On Oct. 30, at 11:30 p.m., Vanderhoof RCMP observed a vehicle parked outside a local business that had been closed for the day. After police officers noticed that there had been some motor vehicle act offences committed, they pulled the vehicle over.

“Immediately police can smell the odour of marijuana and both occupants of the vehicle were arrested,” described corporal Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP.

Police seized various drugs including marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia.

The adult male and adult female from Prince George will appear in Vanderhoof Provincial Court at a later date. The investigation is ongoing.