Tourism pamphlet created by Houston Christian School students

Heritage history and a resourceful tour of downtown Houston

The Grade 5 and Grade 6 students of the Houston Christian School recently created a pamphlet that encapsulates the heritage of Houston.

The research, writing, and capturing photographs of the sites described inside the “Houston: Naturally Amazing, A Walking Tour of Houston’s Heritage Park” pamphlet was composed and coordinated by the students, who organized themselves into different groups to effectively complete the project.

The students said that they hope this pamphlet will attract more tourists to Houston and help residents learn more things that they may not have known about their community.

“Houston has more things than just the main attractions, like the World’s Largest Fly-rod,” said one student.

At the District of Houston council meeting on Nov. 7, 2017 two students presented to council the pamphlet in hopes that the members will promote it in the community.

The class is working on a second pamphlet which will be a walking tour of downtown Houston.

The tour begins from the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce visitor centre to the statue of Rob Bell riding a bull on Copeland Avenue, then towards the Houston RCMP Detachment, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department, the downtown businesses and restaurants, towards the Claude Parish Memorial arena, Houston Leisure Facility, the Houston Health Centre, the Houston Public Library, all the way back to the visitor centre on Hwy. 16.

The students said that the intention of this second pamphlet is to provide information on where people can find services and amenities in the community.

“We hope this will bring more people to Houston and show where everything is in town if they want to go to a certain place the next time they come to visit,” said another student.

“Houston: Naturally Amazing, A Walking Tour of Houston’s Heritage Park” pamphlet is currently available at the Houston Christian School at no cost.

The students hope that this might become available in the future to visitors stopping by the Houston District & Chamber of Commerce information centre by Hwy. 16.

Just Posted

