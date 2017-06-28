Telkwa cyclist missing since June 13

As of press deadline Monday morning, Telkwa’s Sean David Kuntz, 45, was still missing.

Smithers RCMP said he left home on June 9 to cycle his way to visit his mother in the Greater Victoria area. She last heard from him on June 13 when he texted to check in from between Williams Lake and Quesnel. He was reported missing that day.

Investigators now believe there has been a confirmed sighting of Kuntz at the Caribou Visitor Centre in 100 Mile on June 14.

Kuntz is described as Caucasian, 5’11”, well built, dark eyes, dark hair, missing half of his thumb.

It is believed he is sleeping on the side of the highway

If you have any information on Kuntz, you are asked to contact your local RCMP.

Adventurous spirit

Family friend Scott Rowsell said Kuntz is the adventurous type, and there is a strong possibility that Kuntz decided to avoid highway construction on his way south by taking side roads or trails. Rowsell also stressed Kuntz knows how to take care of himself.

“He’s just an adventurer kind of a guy … He paddles in the ocean solo, he backcountry skies solo, he’ll go hiking for a weekend completely alone with nothing but a tarp – he is that kind of guy. So him taking a side route, getting sick of grey pavement and construction and cars and taking an alternative route isn’t out of character, and that’s why it’s important for people to be looking beyond just the highway corridor,” said Rowsell.

Rowsell said he’s known Kuntz since Grade 3, and that Kuntz is a regular, approachable northern B.C. boy who grew up in Smithers and encouraged people to talk to him if they spot him.

He added that his message to his mom was that he may be running a little late. But unfortunately for those looking for Kuntz, he may not know about the search or think to find another way to check in if something happened to his phone, according to Rowsell.

“He just doesn’t see certain things as important. He’ll go backcountry skiing and not tell anybody where he’s going for a week.

“Him not contacting people, it’s not unusual because he … has done these things in the past. He’s just gone for an adventure. He would be at work thinking nothing else than the trip he’s going to take in the ocean, but he’d be going alone,” said Rowsell.

The hopeful friend hopes to get the word out to anyone along or near the route to keep an eye out for a guy who may be sitting against a tree. Let him know his mother is very worried and to call.