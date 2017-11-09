Supreme Court to decide on handling of abandoned oil wells

The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal over a ruling that could allow energy companies to walk away from cleaning up abandoned oil wells

The Supreme Court of Canada says it will hear an appeal from Alberta’s energy regulator over a ruling that could allow energy companies to walk away from cleaning up abandoned oil wells and affect industrial sites across the country.

In May 2016, an Alberta Queen’s Bench judge ruled in favour of the bankruptcy trustee of Redwater Energy Corp., saying proceeds from the sale of assets from bankrupt energy companies should go first to creditors, not to cleaning up the mess from the company’s operations.

Redwater’s trustee and its lender wanted to sell off the company’s remaining producing wells to pay creditors, arguing a bankruptcy trustee is free to pick and choose from among the company’s assets and disclaim unproductive oil and gas wells.

Related: Politicians criticize Trudeau’s reaction to critics of Energy East demise

Disclaimed wells would be abandoned and left to the Orphan Well Association, an industry-funded and government-backed group, to clean up.

In a split decision last April, Alberta’s Appeal Court backed the original judge, saying federal bankruptcy law takes precedence over provincial environmental rules.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for agreeing to hear the appeal.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom
Next story
Canada’s coastal communities in race against time

Just Posted

Lawsuit involving American hunter killed near Burns Lake to proceed

Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide

Coastal GasLink relocates route plan

Proposed new route would be closer to Colleymount Road

Gallery: Sneak peak inside Buy-Low Foods

The inside of the new grocery store at the Houston mall is… Continue reading

Myths of our marine environment

Lana Popham a long-time salmon farm protester

Gallery: Halloween at the Pleasant Valley Plaza

Halloween was everywhere at the Pleasant Valley Plaza. The lounge and entrance… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Small knives okay, baby powder out on flights in Canada

Transport Canada amends list of prohibited items

September least deadly month for drug overdose this year: coroner

Carfentanil was detected in 37 deaths between June and September

A clue to the toys that have reached superstardom

The paper airplane and Wiffle Ball are the newest inductees into the National Toy Hall of Fame

Young B.C. climber joins elite global mountain trek group

North Vancouver’s Liz Rose completed the Seven Summits, a series of climbs up the highest mountains on each of the world’s seven continents.

NDP matches B.C. Liberal tax promise

Small business tax cut retroactive to last spring

Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

‘Misfits all getting together:’ Veterans with PTSD bond over military vehicles

Kidnapping charges laid against naked suspects

‘Walk of shame:’ Alberta RCMP lay kidnapping charges against naked suspects

Most Read