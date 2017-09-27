Stabbing at Sunset Lake adjourned to October

On Sept 18, 2017 at the Houston provincial court house, Gerald Whitford, who is charged with three counts of aggravated assault at Sunset Lake, at the request of the defence council is adjourned to Oct. 2, 2017.

“That appearance is also expected to be brief,” said Alisia Adams, Acting Communications Counsel for of the B.C. Prosecution Service for the Ministry of Attorney General.

In June 2017, Houston Today reported on the Houston RCMP report that three people were injured at a pre-grad party at Sunset Lake.

“On Thursday June 8, 2017 at 12:22 a.m., the Houston RCMP received numerous calls for service at Sunset Lake camp ground in Tople B.C.,” stated the report. “When police arrived they located three individuals who were in need of medical attention as a result of an altercation involving several people. The injured individuals were taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

According to an anonymous witness, a verbal fight was instigated by one of the graduating students, which triggered a fist fight with the man being charged with the three counts of aggravated assault. This man then became unconscious during the fight and once regained consciousness attacked the graduating student, where the second student got involved to defend his friend.

“Others stepped in to stop the fight,” said the witness. The witness added that the alleged knife attacker was then beaten up by this group of people.