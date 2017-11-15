Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District area on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.

Snowfall, with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

An approaching Pacific front will track across the B.C. Interior while the Arctic front lies just south of Prince George. Significant snow is forecast north of the Arctic front for the B.C. Peace, Williston, Prince George and Fort St James where 10 to 15 cm are expected today.

The snow will taper to flurries this evening in the wake of the front.

 

