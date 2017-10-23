Silver Creek farm search expands north

RCMP were seen collecting evidence three kilometres north of the farm where human remains were found

The RCMP search of a rural Silver Creek farm moved further north Monday.

Three officers were seen picking through roadside grass three kilometres north of the Salmon River Road farm where human remains were found over the weekend.

Officers photographed multiple items roadside before placing them in evidence bags, blocking the items from the view of passing residents.

The RCMP search spread outside the property as officers were seen collecting evidence 3-km north of the #SilverCreek farm pic.twitter.com/9hZGDPlNpR — Carmen Weld (@carmenweld) October 23, 2017

Media were told to stay on the opposite side of the road as the officers collected small items from the grass.

This is the second additional search known of in the region after officers were seen scouring Springbend Road, just north of Enderby, last Wednesday and Thursday.

A neighbour told the Observer police were focused on a tree stump by the side of the road and a wooded area near their home.

Several residents joined waiting media roadside during day five of the activity. They watched as RCMP continue to comb over the property, noting their concern of something ‘like this’ happening so close to home.

One neighbour, who asked not to be identified, called the situation a bad dream.

“It’s like some TV crime show, except it’s happening right down the road. It’s pretty scary to think of what might have been taking place almost right under your nose.”

Police note there is one man in custody, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen, however, no specific criminal charges have been laid against Sagmoen in relation to the search of the property at this time.

RCMP continue their search of a multi-acre property in #SilverCreek – no new information has been released since human remains were found. pic.twitter.com/x5OUB8Y4FU — Carmen Weld (@carmenweld) October 23, 2017

RCMP first began the search at 2290 Salmon River Road on Thursday.

Officers arrived en masse, wrapping the multi-acre property in police tape.

At first officers would only say the search was related to an ongoing investigation, by Saturday RCMP confirmed human remains were found on site.

The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday remains surrounded by black landscaping fabric as of Monday and white tents have been placed in the area.

According to court documents, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is currently in custody and charged with the following: disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance.

The majority of charges against Sagmoen, who was born in 1980, stem from a nearby incident on Aug. 27.

His first court appearance was on Oct. 17 at the Vernon law courts and he is expected back in court on Thursday.

Sagmoen’s address is listed in the phone book as 2290 Salmon River Road.

A neighbour described Curtis as “a bit rough,” skinny with light brown hair, blue eyes and approximately 5-foot-seven in height.

“He had no teeth, and he was not always the best-kept guy, dirty clothes and kind of messy. But he was always polite and sweet, smiling and would always say hello.”

RCMP did not release any new information on the case on Monday.

