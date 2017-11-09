The police search at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek is finished, according to a news release issued Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9 - Observer file photo

Search is over at Silver Creek farm, RCMP state

Investigation into the death of 18-year-old Tracy Genereaux continues, according to news release

Police have completed their search of the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek.

The news release issued just before 3 p.m. states:

“On Thursday, Nov. 9, the RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit completed its search of the Salmon River Road property, with all police personnel and equipment vacating the property.

“The property was turned over to the owners, midday today and it is asked that the media and general public respect the owners property and privacy,” stated Cpl. Dan Moskaluk.

Related link: Police comment on search effort

The investigation into Traci Genereaux’s death is ongoing.

