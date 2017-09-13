Scrub-a-dub-dub at the Houston pool

Hard at work (L-R) Layne Decooman and Cassie Ofner, lifeguard/instructors at the Houston Leisure Facility, are diligently scrubbing away built up scum and discolouring on the tiles of changes rooms. The annual shutdown for maintenance began Sept. 4 and will continue until Nov. 4 this year, in respect to operating for over 10 years, where district staff will be working to complete major renovations. The pool will be closed from Sept. 4 until Nov. 4, but the gym is still available for use except between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22. For more information on the faciliy’s closure schedule, call the Houston Leisure Facility at 250-845-7420.

Ann Marie Hak photo