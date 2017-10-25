Regional district split on Greyhound

“Greyhound is using BC Transit as a scapegoat,” say RDBN directors

  • Oct. 25, 2017 1:30 a.m.
  • News

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) directors are split on whether they should fight for Greyhound to stay.

Greyhound Canada has filed an application with the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board to discontinue passenger service on five routes, including their daily route through Burns Lake.

RDBN directors have recently discussed whether the RDBN should submit a letter to the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board asking them to deny Greyhound’s application.

“While it’s an essential service, I just don’t have confidence that Greyhound is the way to go,” said Mark Fisher, Director of Electoral Area A (Smithers Rural). “There are other services that could be developed.”

“I don’t support forcing a business to keep going when they don’t have that desire – otherwise they would’ve made some changes, or come talk to us,” he continued. “I’d rather take the approach of initiating conversation with other service providers.”

“We can invite Greyhound to the table, but they haven’t taken leadership,” he added. “I’d rather work with allies as opposed to people who are not leaders.”

Burns Lake Mayor Chris Beach said Greyhound is to trying to use BC Transit’s new Hwy. 16 bus service as a scapegoat to withdraw services.

“That’s not very legitimate because their [Greyhound’s] passenger service has been deteriorating,” said Beach. “They are not making an effort to provide a good service.”

“To me, they just really want to use the current situation to get them out of it,” he added. “I don’t think they should be using BC Transit as an excuse; they should’ve been making a better effort over the years.”

Fort St. James Mayor Rob MacDougall called Greyhound’s attempt to withdraw services a “cop-out.”

“I don’t know when the last time was that Greyhound came to the board or council chambers to have a chat, but I’ve never seen them; they’ve never come to express their problems, or to see if we can assist them in any way,” said MacDougall. “I don’t think we should let them get away with it.”

MacDougall added that although Greyhound only operates once a day, it’s an essencial service for northern B.C. residents.

“It’s an option, and I think we need to keep those options.”

RDBN chair Bill Miller agreed that although Greyhound has not been making an effort to provide good passenger services, he thinks that the RDBN board should fight for them to stay.

“The only reason that I will be supporting this motion [to ask the B.C.Passenger Transportation Board to deny Greyhound’s application] is because I think that in the short term, at this point in time, for a lot of our communities Greyhound is a critical transportation piece that the BC Transit does not yet do,” said Miller.

“My long-term vision is to see something more credible and more robust in terms of transportation,” he added.

In the end, the RDBN board voted to write a letter to the B.C. Passenger Transportation Board expressing the concerns voiced during the meeting and asking them to deny Greyhound’s application.

Previous story
Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care
Next story
Big White opposed to BC Family Day switch

Just Posted

Snow creations

Torr Halvorson, age three, was so excited about the white blanket of… Continue reading

Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel… Continue reading

Deficiencies in Claude Parish Memorial arena

Brine chiller at end of life expectancy, can cause ammonia contamination

Gallery: Pie day at Houston Bulkley Valley Credit Union

The Houston Bulkley Valley Credit Union had pie day on Oct. 19,… Continue reading

Regional district split on Greyhound

“Greyhound is using BC Transit as a scapegoat,” say RDBN directors

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Canadian snow crab imports threatened over whale deaths

U.S. groups threaten Canadian snow crab imports over right whale deaths

UPDATE: Rock slide closes Highway 1 west of Golden

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Most Read