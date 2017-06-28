RCMP community update to the District of Houston council

On June 20, 2017 at the District of Houston council chambers, Sgt. Jason Burndred of the Houston RCMP detachment presented to council a community update regarding programs that the RCMP organizes.

“A quick update on victim services, Mr. Paul Batley will be retiring from his full-time teaching job [at Houston Secondary School] and will be assuming the role of coordinator for victim services,” said Sgt. Burndred.

Sergeant Burndred said that Batley has been managing that position on a part-time basis and will be transitioning between part-time and full-time covering the Houston, Granisle, Topley, and Tahtsa areas.

“Batley is looking at getting more volunteers on board,” said Sgt. Burndred. “We currently have three volunteers, we are looking for more.”

Sergeant Burndred added that the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program at Silverthorne Elementary School for the Grade 4 and Grade 5 students was very successful this year.

“One of the requests from the community of Houston was this program. We had our first DARE graduation at Silverthorne on June 16,” said Sgt. Burndred. “I have to give a big thanks to Constable Ryan Hobbs, Corporal Mark Smaill, and Constable Tyson Bruns in making the program a success.”

Sergeant Burndred said that the program will again in the next school year.

He added that signs for the block watch program have been received by the Houston RCMP detachment and given to the District of Houston office for set up.

These signs will be posted in subdivisions incidating the areas that are surveillanced by the block watch.

“The block watch program is coming,” said Sergeant Burndred. “We have one person in the community that has expressed interest.”

Sergeant Burndred said that there have been concerns from the public regarding the program.

“A lot of people are worried about their anonymity,” said Sergeant Burndred. “We are going to modify the program to reflect that and be mindful that we are not in a big community such as Vancouver or Surrey so people don’t have to worry about potential ramifications.”

There is not set date as to when the block watch program will begin, but Sergeant Burndred said, “sooner rather than later and make sure that it goes off with a smooth start.”

Sergeant Burndred ended his presentation stating that the annual performance plan will be presented to council in July.

For more information or to volunteer, contact the Houston RCMP detachment at 250-845-2204.