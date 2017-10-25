Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

Ongoing investigation of person being treated for suspected gunshot wounds in New Hazleton.

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel that a person was being treated for suspected gunshot wounds.

Through thorough investigation, police have arrested one man in connection with this who is presently in police custody.

Ronald Fowler, 60 years old has been charged with attempted murder contrary to Section 239(1)(b) of the Criminal Code and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code

Both individuals involved in this matter are known to each other and the police believe that there is no fear to the general public. Fowler remains in custody pending his next provincial court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information on this matter is asked to call the New Hazelton RCMP at 250 842-5244