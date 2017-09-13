Packages of cocaine in baggies found

Sergeant Jason Burndrend, detachment commander for the Houston and Granisle RCMP, said for the month of August that the Houston RCMP have conducted some drug trafficking arrests in the local area.

On Aug. 9, 2017 the Houston RCMP arrested a 33 year old female for cocaine trafficking.

On Aug. 30, 2017 the Houston RCMP arrested an 18 year old female and a 19 year old male for drug trafficking. Houston RCMP seized a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. Both have been released from custody to appear in court in October for the offences of possession of cocaine and heroin for the purposes of trafficking.

The Houston RCMP will continue to work in partnership with the community to address drug issues in the community. People with concerns can report it directly to the Houston RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers.

In another unrelated story a Houston resident said, “I have found multiple packages of cocaine in baggies that could be mistaken by children as candy.”

The Houston resident contacted the Houston RCMP detachment where the bag then was confiscated by the Houston RCMP detachment.

Sergeant Jason Burndred of the Houston RCMP detachment, confirmed that the package did contain small amounts of cocaine.

“If people suspect they have found drugs they can contact the RCMP,” said Sergeant Burndred. “It is advisable to not handle the drugs themselves. A very small amount of controlled drug can cause immediate effects.”

The packages are approximately two inches by one and a half inches in size and can have designs such as the Playboy bunny symbol or paw prints.

“The Houston RCMP remains committed to working in partnership with the community to address drug issues,” said Sergeant Burndred.

For more information contact the Houston RCMP detachment at 250-845-2204.