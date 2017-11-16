One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

A Hedley man who ate a pepperoni stick in Princeton’s Save On and then refused to pay for it was fined $500 in Princeton court Thursday.

Edward Ernest Ulbright, 55, pleaded guilty to breaching a probation order that required him to abstain from alcohol.

Court heard the incident occurred on May 17, 2016. The Save On manager called police who said Ulbright “displayed signs of impairment by alcohol.

Ulbright was allowed one year to pay the fine.


publisher@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule
Next story
UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Just Posted

Snowfall warning issued for Bulkley Valley

Total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected

The limits of Indigenous rights

Jumbo Glacier Resort decision a lesson for NDP

School collaborations

This week I had the pleasure of writing about three amazing collaborations… Continue reading

One unit closer to completion, Cottonwood Manor

On Nov. 9, 2017, a crane lined up and placed the new… Continue reading

Gallery: Final stretch of renovations at the Houston Leisure Facility

Two months of repairs and upgrades completed

Run, hide, fight — surviving an active shooter situation

A former Kelowna cop teaches how to survive an active shooter situation

MLAs unanimous on B.C. wildfire recovery

Finance committee calls for rapid salvage, reforestation

One stick of pepperoni costs Hedley man $500

A Hedley man enjoyed a snack and then refused to pay for it - landing him in court

UPDATE: Driver dies when truck plunges off logging road near Caycuse

Fatal incident near Caycuse claims life of man in his 60s

Hockey fraudster won’t skate free on time-to-trial rule

Guilty charges stick for man who committed fraud against Okanagan hockey parents

Port Renfrew’s Tall Tree Festival cancelled

One of Vancouver Island’s major music festivals hopes to come back for 2019

Media gets hands-on training with the Canadian military

Black Press reporter Kendra Wong goes ‘undercover’ in Victoria to learn how to be the best she can be

Country singer Dallas Smith calls out ‘disgusting’ behaviour at B.C. show

The Juno Award-winner said he saw hair pulling, groping, fighting while performing in Dawson Creek

‘Bed pan vigil’ for B.C. man ruled unlawful

Rights of suspect were violated, judgment says

Most Read