Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments
Next story
Search ends for Frances Brown

Just Posted

Snow creations

Torr Halvorson, age three, was so excited about the white blanket of… Continue reading

Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel… Continue reading

Deficiencies in Claude Parish Memorial arena

Brine chiller at end of life expectancy, can cause ammonia contamination

Gallery: Pie day at Houston Bulkley Valley Credit Union

The Houston Bulkley Valley Credit Union had pie day on Oct. 19,… Continue reading

Regional district split on Greyhound

“Greyhound is using BC Transit as a scapegoat,” say RDBN directors

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Premier John Horgan’s deputy to probe B.C. salmon health research

Opposition presses Lana Popham on allegations about scientist

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments

Neufeld says he does believe in inclusion, while board further distances themselves from his opinions

Fats Domino, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 89

Fats Domino was one of the first 10 honorees named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

VIDEO: Wildlife centre reminds people to be bear aware

Bear cubs admitted to centre after mothers put down

Most Read