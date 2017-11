Tractor-trailer and pickup truck collided on Sunday

A man has died following a fatal crash near Prince George on Sunday.

According to Prince George RCMP, the incident happened just before 10 a.m. just outside of the city.

A tractor trailer and a pick-up truck collided at the corner of Old Cariboo Highway and Cummings Road.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Prince George detachment at 250-561-3300.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

