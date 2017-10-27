Kamloops RCMP search for person with gun in ‘high risk’ search

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

UPDATE: Police are directing residents in the area to remain indoors as they continue to look for a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

Traffic on Highway 5 North is backed up near Sun Rivers as a Mounties continue their hunt.

There are many police vehicles in the area of the G&M Trailer Park at the corner of Highway 5 North and G&M Road.

A few minutes earlier, a series of police vehicles, including an armoured truck, were seen speeding through Valleyview.

There has also been a large police presence reported on Windsor Avenue on the North Shore, with nearby Bert Edwards Science and Technology School on lockdown.

A KTW reporter arrived behind the G&M Trailer Park, but was advised the area is not safe as police search for the suspect.

“This is not a safe area to be in right now,” an officer told a KTW reporter.

Kamloops Mounties are thus far not commenting on what is happening.

More to come.

With files from Kamloops this Week

