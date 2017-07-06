John Horgan to unveil NDP cabinet July 18

NDP leader John Horgan is surrounded by 41 members at they took their oaths of office as MLAs June 7. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

More than nine weeks after B.C.’s closest-ever election result, NDP leader John Horgan is set to officially take over as premier, as he and his new cabinet take their oaths of office.

The NDP announced Thursday that the ceremony will take place at Government House in Victoria on Thursday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Lt. Gov. Judith Guichon, who conducted a similar ceremony for the short-lived post-election cabinet of Premier Christy Clark in early June.

“We are excited to deliver on our commitments,” said Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Carole James, who is expected to get a senior role in the NDP cabinet. “That’s why we’re working as quickly as possible to give British Columbians the new leadership they voted for.”

Horgan has made the first of the many staffing selections that await after 16 years of B.C. Liberal government. Wednesday James, spokesperson for the transition team, announced that former BCIT president Don Wright will take over as deputy minister to the premier and head of the public service.

Vancouver city councillor Geoff Meggs, who co-chaired the NDP election platform committee, has been appointed chief of staff.

Horgan has estimated it will take most of the summer for the new cabinet to go through transition documents prepared by each ministry and prepare for a legislature session that is expected in early September.