Hwy 16 Corridor improvement project update

Construction begins on north side of Hwy. 16 from Buck Creek to Butler Avenue

Reported at the District of Houston council meeting on Sept. 19, 2017 was an update for the Hwy. 16 Corridor improvement project from the east side of Buck Creek to Butler Avenue.

The side walk will be constructed on the north side of Hwy. 16. The project will commence on Sept. 28, 2017 and is anticipated to be complete by Oct. 31 of this year.

The cost of the project is valued at $577,000 with the District of Houston contributing $90,000.

This Hwy. 16 Corridor improvement will include a 1.8 meter side walk, letdowns at each intersection and crosswalk.

Accessible letdowns will also be constructed at Tweedie Avenue and Hwy. 16. Two pedestrian crossings on the highway will also be constructed at Butler Avenue and Ninth Street.

“Both crossings will be controlled by signage only, and future development will address the need for controlled crossings,” stated the report.

It was also noted that access behind Elements Restaurant which merges onto Hwy. 16 will not be closed during this phase of construction.

“There will be no construction on the south side of Hwy. 16, with the exception of letdowns for the pedestrian crossings at Ninth Street and Butler Avenue,” stated the report.

Houston council accepted the report for information.