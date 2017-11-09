Hwy. 16 bus travel times to increase

Starting Nov. 6, 2017, BC Transit will make adjustments to the schedules for routes 161 (Burns Lake to Prince George) and 162 (Houston to Smithers) to accommodate winter driving conditions.

For route 161, all trips between Burns Lake and Prince George will continue to leave at the existing scheduled times, but arrival times at each destination will be scheduled for later.

According to BC Transit, this will build in extra travel time to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers during the winter.

Likewise, for route 162, morning and late afternoon trips between Houston and Smithers will keep their existing departure times, but will be scheduled for later arrival at their destinations.

There will be no changes to the midday trip between Smithers and Houston.

BC Transit encourages passengers to visit the website at BCTransit.com/Bulkley-Nechako or call 1-855-499-1119 and check for service updates and alerts before heading out to catch the bus during the winter.

For more information, service updates and alerts on the Burns Lake to Prince George and Burns Lake to Smithers routes, visit BCTransit.com/Bulkley-Nechako.