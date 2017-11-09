Hwy. 16 bus travel times to increase

The change is to accommodate winter driving conditions

Starting Nov. 6, 2017, BC Transit will make adjustments to the schedules for routes 161 (Burns Lake to Prince George) and 162 (Houston to Smithers) to accommodate winter driving conditions.

For route 161, all trips between Burns Lake and Prince George will continue to leave at the existing scheduled times, but arrival times at each destination will be scheduled for later.

According to BC Transit, this will build in extra travel time to ensure the safety of drivers and passengers during the winter.

Likewise, for route 162, morning and late afternoon trips between Houston and Smithers will keep their existing departure times, but will be scheduled for later arrival at their destinations.

There will be no changes to the midday trip between Smithers and Houston.

BC Transit encourages passengers to visit the website at BCTransit.com/Bulkley-Nechako or call 1-855-499-1119 and check for service updates and alerts before heading out to catch the bus during the winter.

For more information, service updates and alerts on the Burns Lake to Prince George and Burns Lake to Smithers routes, visit BCTransit.com/Bulkley-Nechako.

Previous story
Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Just Posted

Lawsuit involving American hunter killed near Burns Lake to proceed

Jeffrey Cooper was bear hunting when he was shot by a guide

Coastal GasLink relocates route plan

Proposed new route would be closer to Colleymount Road

Hwy. 16 bus travel times to increase

The change is to accommodate winter driving conditions

Gallery: Sneak peak inside Buy-Low Foods

The inside of the new grocery store at the Houston mall is… Continue reading

Myths of our marine environment

Lana Popham a long-time salmon farm protester

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

White poppies: Why a symbol of peace have never really caught on in Canada

Canadian Voice of Women for Peace has quietly soldiered on with its campaign

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

Research says two of Canada’s most commonly used pesticides cause migrating songbirds to lose weight

Update: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Police say investigation into the death of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux continues.

B.C. girl raises $3,000 for Syrian children with annual hot-chocolate brew

Sweet fundraiser aims to help sibling quintet

Researchers spot space rock that lit up B.C. Interior

‘Like a dream:’ Researchers find space rock that landed in the Kootenays

Alberta trucker recounts being hijacked in B.C.

‘He wouldn’t have had a problem shooting me:’ Trucker recounts being hijacked at gunpoint near Kamloops

Teen charged after allegedly bear spraying man for walking too slowly

17-year-old boy faces charges, including assault with a weapon

Horgan backs name calling ban in B.C. legislature, admits ‘lowering debate’

Speaker Darryl Plecas to no longer allow questions that refer to cabinet ministers by nicknames

Most Read