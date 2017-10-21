Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

The RCMP have confirmed human remains have been found at the property on Salmon River Road they have been searching for the past three days.

The property located in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road has been the subect of an intensive search for the past three days.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation which is being lead by the Southeast District Major Crimes Unit.

They say no further information about the remains is being released at this time.

Related: Man in custody linked to Silver Creek property search

Search at Silver Creek property enters third day

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Previous story
B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker
Next story
Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Just Posted

RCMP officer cleared in Prince George arrest

A suspect’s leg was fractured in 2015 incident

Safe grad 2017 raises $520

SAFE GRAD FUNDRAISER Houston secondary students pump gas and wash windows at… Continue reading

Age and disability friendly sidewalk expansion begins

Construction to expand the sidewalk on the north side of Houston, between… Continue reading

Grand opening of blacklight mini golf

At the Pleasant Valley Plaza on Oct. 7, 2017 at 1 p.m.… Continue reading

Lego challenge by the Houston Public Library

LIBRARY LEGO CHALLENGE The Houston Public Library had a Lego challenge at… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

Human remains found at Silver Creek property

RCMP have been searching the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road for the past three days

Search ramps up for B.C. woman after dog, car found near Ashcroft

Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley, but there is no sign of her

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Most Read