Houston receives $29,880 grant

Tasha Kelly, manger of leisure services for the District of Houston, reported to the District of Houston council meeting on Sept. 5, 2017 that a grant of $29,880 from Active Communities Grant through Northern Health and the BC Alliance for Healthy Living Society has been awarded to the District of Houston.

Kelly said that the grant money will primarily be used to fund staff training focusing on working with disadvantaged and vulnerable community members.

“This grant money will be used to fund staff in the high-five training program, which shows how to teach kids outside the pool programs,” said Kelly. She added that this program will train not only the Houston Leisure Facility pool staff, but also staff within the schools in Houston.

In addition, the grant will fund the implementation of play boxes within the neighborhood parks.

“People can access the code to open up the play-box from the pool, and all the items in that box are free of charge to use, they just have to return it when they are done playing,” said Kelly. “This is just a way for us to give back to the community in an affordable, recreational, and inclusive way.”

Kelly also said that through the training of staff and community members, more programs and playgroups will be able to be offered throughout the summer and spring, and occasionally in the fall.

“We are trying to target our low-income and disadvantaged population,” said Kelly. “With the turn around we hope to receive back some respect for our programs and increase usage in the neighborhood parks.”

Counsellor Rick Lundrigan asked if the District of Houston had to contribute anything in order to receive the grant.

Kelly replied, “The only contribution we had make was $5000 in kind donations, so we did not necessarily have to contribute anything to directly receive the grant.”

Houston council accepted the report.