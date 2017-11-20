Houston Leisure Facility experiences issues with pool circulation

New climbing wall at the Houston Leisure Facility. This wall is 12 feet long by eight feet wide. It is featured on the far side of the main pool in the deep end.

On Nov. 12, 2017 the Houston Leisure Facility announced on that the facility did not be open as anticipated on Nov. 13, 2017.

“We are very sorry to announce that the pool will not be opening tomorrow. We are currently having some circulation issues, we will be contacting all swim lesson families today with more details. We apologize again for the delay and thank you all for your on going support,” said the Leisure Services – District of Houston Facebook post.

In the story, “Final stretch of renovations at the Houston Leisure Facility,” the Houston Leisure Facility has been shut down since September 2017 and the pools still remain closed due to circulation issues.

Tasha Kelly, manager of leisure services for the District of Houston, said that during the two month shut down, staff found maintenance items that were either discontinued when they went to order or replace them, which Kelly says is a good thing to ensure that the new replacements are going to last them the next 10 years.

According to the Leisure Services – District of Houston Facebook page, sand was changed in the filtration system, which has caused some unexpected problems in the water.

But good news was announced on Nov. 17, 2017 Leisure Services – District of Houston posted on social media that the pools are opened but that patrons should be advised that there is still a green colour to water.

Climbing wall

Though getting the pools within operational standards is still an ongoing basis, the Houston Leisure Facility recently installed a climbing wall into the deep end of the main pool for the public to enjoy.

The climbing wall is 12 feet by eight feet and is placed on the far side of the deep end of the main pool.

Cost of the climbing wall was in the amount of $26,000 which was authorized to be expended from the Leisure Facility Upgrade Project fund.

Recently staff of the District of Houston were advised that there are funds available through Dungate Community Forest for projects of this nature. District staff has applied to submit a grant application to Dungate Community Forests in the amount of $26,000.

“In the event the District is awarded gran monies from Dungate Community Forest, the funds originally approved for the climbing wall will be reallocated back to the contingency funds balance in the Leisure Facility Upgrade Project,” said the report submitted to the District of Houston council meeting on Nov. 7, 2017.

For more information on the Houston Leisure Facility’s operation hours, contact 250-845-7420.

