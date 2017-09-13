Houston business facade council report

According to the economic development and tourism monthly report for July 2017, three applications for business facade have been received.

“Two are awaiting additional information and one is a complete application,” stated the report.

More information on the businesses that applied could not be provided at this time.

The business facade program in Houston is managed by the economic development officer and the economic development committee is the board that approves the application, which is then approved by the District of Houston development committee to insure that it meets the criteria in the development bylaw.

The purpose of the program is to improve the character and appearance of retail and commercial buildings and to support downtown revitalization efforts through funding from the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The Houston facade improvement program matches dollar for dollar, a one-time reimbursement grant of 50 per cent of eligible costs to a maximum of $5000 per business.

According to the program outline, projects must have a minimum total cost of $2500 to qualify for the program. The Northern Development Initiative Trust has administered $20,000 to the District of Houston for this program.

Eligible facade improvements include exterior lighting, exterior architectural features, exterior surfaces and details, windows, new siding, facade painting, entrances and doorways, awnings, signage, home base businesses that are located within the specified improvement area.

These eligible costs can cover direct project labour, design, architectural or engineering fees, contractor fees, rental of tools and equipment, project related materials and supplies.

To apply for the business facade program, tenants of a building with permission from the property owner can contact the economic development officer at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce at 250-845-7640.