Houston arena temporarily closed

From Oct. 22 until Oct. 25, 2017 the Claude Parish Memorial arena was closed due to issues with the compressors.

“The issue has been isolated to the digital data control panels programming,” said Michael Glavin, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston.

Glavin said that this sometimes occurs when upgrades are carried out.

“This past summer the electrical components of our arena plant were upgraded. As of this morning [Oct. 25, 2017], both compressors are back online and the area is open,” said Glavin.