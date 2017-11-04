Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

The Canadian government is expanding a recall of Kidde and Garrison brand fire extinguishers to cover some 2.7 million of the devices in Canada, including some that date back more than 40 years.

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged or require excessive force to operate and may fail during a fire.

The agency also warns the nozzle may come off with sufficient force to pose a hazard.

The recall covers fire extinguishers with plastic handles and push-button pindicators.

The 1.2 million plastic-handle extinguishers were sold between Jan. 1, 1973, and Aug 15, 2017, while the push-button type were sold from Aug. 11, 1995, to Sept. 22, 2017.

The expanded recall involves fire extinguishers not included in previous recalls in March 2009 and February 2015.

The recall is in concert with Kidde and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission —more than 37 million extinguishers are being recalled in the U.S.

Health Canada says the company has received reports of two cases where the extinguishers didn’t work properly in Canada.

Kidde says it has received a report of a death in the U.S. involving a car fire and some 390 other reports of malfunctions involving extinguishers in the U.S. that led to 16 injuries.

The model numbers for the affected products can be seen on the federal government’s website.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

Just Posted

Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people

Grocery stores will open first week of December

Dianne Watts, for BC Liberal Leader, comes to Houston

Watts answers questions from the public

Houston cross-country running

Two Houston atheletes receive first and thrid place

2017 Business Excellence Awards

Once again, the team at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce… Continue reading

Foundation of HSAR command centre almost done

The Houston Search and Rescue (HSAR) command centre is almost complete. Construction… Continue reading

Millionaire Lottery funds ‘ordinary’ to extraordinary equipment for care

Andrew Cho is one of thousands who have relied on lottery-funded equipment to recover, rehabilitate

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

One of the main sources of Apple’s growth is coming from its services, experts say

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

Crews continue to fight fire at Williams Lake sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Most Read