Greyhound Union of British Columbia Municipalities resolution

Greyhound Canada requests to cease operations from Prince George to Prince Rupert, Prince George to Valemount, Prince George to Dawson Creek, and Dawson Creek to Whitehorse.

Lyn Hall, Mayor of Prince George, sent a Union of British Columbia Municipalities late resolution for the commercial inter-city bus transportation and are requesting that the District of Houston council support the draft calling on the Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) to decline Greyhound Canada’s application to cease operation of selected inter-city bus routes.

The resolution also requested that the provincial government review and strengthen transportation infrastructure and networks across the province to enable British Columbians to, “support community resilience, diversity, competitiveness, spark and sustain economic growth, and seize opportunities.”

Greyhound Canada is proposing to end all passenger services early next year in central and northern British Columbia. These routes include Prince George to Prince Rupert, Prince George to Valemount, Prince George to Dawson Creek, and Dawson Creek to Whitehorse.

“They have indicated that they will continue with freight services to these communities,” stated the report.

The draft includes sections that highlighted why the service is still needed even with the new BC Transit system.

“…the Bulkley Nechako Regional Transit pilot project along the Hwy. 16 Corridor is designed to dovetail rather than compete with existing commercial inter-city bus transportation services.”

In 2012 and 2013, Greyhound Canada was approved by PTB to cease operation of a route in Vancouver Island, reduce frequency of service on 15 other routes in B.C., and removed stops from 11 routes.

The draft also included a statement of the effects that a reduction of frequency in service of routes and elimination of multiple route points would have in inter-city communities.

“…further reductions in commercial inter-city bus service will have a significant public safety, economic, social, and environmental impacts on business, industry, local governments and First Nations throughout B.C.”

Houston council agreed to support the request.