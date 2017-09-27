Granisle boil water advisory

On Sept. 14, 2017 a boil water advisory was issued in Granisle door to door to each community member.

In discussion with the staff of the Village of Granisle, they said, “We have flushed the system with chlorine to eliminate any issues within the lines and reservoir. These levels of chlorine were decreased yesterday, Sept. 18, 2017 to normal. Two consecutive satisfactory sample results are required, from samples taken at least 24 hours apart. One sample went this morning [Sept. 19, 2017] for testing and our second sample will be leaving tomorrow [Sept. 20, 2017].”

The cause for the the infected water have not been determined.

“Water system inspection has been completed and no issues were identified,” said staff of the Village of Granisle.

It takes about two days from the day the sample tests were taken before the Village of Granisle will obtain results.

“Because of the travel time from today [Sept. 20,2017] we do not expect to receive results for today’s test until the weekend. Therefore, we hopefully will know something for Monday morning,” said staff of the Village of Granisle.

Until further notice, the Village of Granisle is advising all residents to bring water to a rolling boil for domestic purposes and consumption.

Once water has reached a rolling boil, the Village of Granilse has suggested to allow the water to cool and to store water in a clean container in the refrigerator before using it for drinking, cooking, washing food, or brushing teeth.

“The boil water is due to a potential problem identified during our regular water testing with the water system. Water users may notice that tap water smells of chlorine. The taste and smell of chlorine can be reduced through boiling it and also by leaving the water to stand in the refrigerator,” said the boil water advisory notice to Granisle residents. “Residents are also being asked to run their taps for a few minutes to flush their lines when they are using their water.”

Granisle residents will be notified when the water is safe to drink again.