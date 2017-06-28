Geo Science presents an update to Houston council

Submitted illustration Area location of search phases one and two.

On June 20, 2017 at the District of Houston council chambers, Bruce Madu, vice president of GeoScience B.C. and Richard Truman, external relations director of GeoScience B.C. presented an update about search projects.

GeoScience is a non-profit science agency that is publicly funded.

“Search is a series of airborne geophysical surveys which are designed to provide new and open data about potential mineralization across Northern British Columbia. The data is designed to be used by the resource sector, all levels of government, communities and First Nations to make informed decisions about the region’s resources,” said Madu.

Phases one and two of the search projects were completed in 2015 and 2016.

The first phase used a 6,700 square kilometers airborne magnetic survey between Terrace and Smithers.

The second search phase took place in the summer of 2016 and is the largest phase to date covering 24,000 square kilometers in areas around Houston, Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Burns Lake and Smithers.

Data from search phase two showed significant mining activity in the past, as the area is home to former Bell-Granisle mines, the Endako mine, and Huckleberry mine.

Each colour on the results illustration represents the amount of magnetism. Blue indicates low magnetism and red indicates high magnetism.

“When you get into the red areas you are in areas of high magnetism, that tends to indicate igneous intrusive rocks as well as a mineral called magnetite,” said Madu.

As indicated in the illustration, the Huckleberry area is high in magnetism.

“As you can see by the abundance of red here that is why the explorers are very busy in that particular area [of Huckleberry],” said Madu.

Search phase three covers up to 9,600 square kilometers of north central and northeaster B.C. The work will begin the summer of 2017 with results to be received as early as 2018.

This phase is an airborne survey that will build understanding of the geology of the area and highlight potential for mineral deposits.

“To date we have invested $1.8 million in the two phases, this third phase will cost us about the same amount,” said Madu.

Madu added that GeoScience B.C. received $10 million from the government this year to continue projects.

“That should carry us through for a couple more years,” he said.

“I want to thank you for coming to update us. We are big fans and supporters of GeoScience. I know we are a small community but we always say how important mining is in our province and it is great to see the results coming in and we need a group like you disperse that economic investment,” said Shane Brienen, mayor of Houston.