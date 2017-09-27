Gallery: Water reservoir in Houston

Progress of the new water reservoir is on schedule. The $2.36 million project began in July 2017 and is schedule to be complete in December of this year. Partly funded through the New Building Canada Fund, with the Government of Canada and the Province of British Columbia contributing up to $780,000 and the District of Houston covering any remaining costs, a transmission line has been cleared out by the Houston Secondary School up to Four Seasons Park. This transmission line will allow a two way supply for the water reservoir. Once construction of the tower is complete, the next phase will be to commission the lines and chlorinate the water, which should be completed in December or shortly after. In 2018 District of Houston staff will present to council a project proposal to then refurbished the old water tower reservoir to increase water capacity throughout the district.

Ann Marie Hak photos

