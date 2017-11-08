Gallery: Sneak peak inside Buy-Low Foods

The inside of the new grocery store at the Houston mall is coming together with cashier check out units and refrigeration being put in place. In the story “Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people so far,” published in the Houston Today Nov. 1, 2017 issue, Buy-Low Foods said they are expecting to be open the first week of December 2017, and have hired staff who will begin training in November until the grand opening. Buy-Low Foods is still looking for part-time employees to fill their intention of hiring up to 60 people.

Ann Marie Hak photos

