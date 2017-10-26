Former Surrey MP wants to be leader of the BC Liberal Party. (Photo: Submitted).

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

They didn’t call him the Ironman for nothing.

The morning after his 86-year-old father passed away, former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal has announced his intention to run for the leadership of the BC Liberal Party.

The Panorama resident’s dad died late Wednesday night.

A few weeks ago, Grewal said, “He told me Gurmant, you have a lot to offer. You should go for it this time.”

Gurmant and his wife Nina both served as MPs in Surrey. The Grewals set a Commonwealth record in 2004 by being the first married couple to serve in the House of Commons at the same time.

Gurmant Grewal represented the old Surrey Central riding as a Reform and then Canadian Alliance MP from 1997 to 2004 before the electoral boundaries were redrawn. In 2004 he was then elected Conservative MP in Newton-North Delta, a seat he held until 2005.

In his time, Grewal presented 15 motions and 40 private members bill in the House of Commons and was dubbed the “Ironman” for sticking it out during a marathon of voting in the House.

He told the Now-Leader Thursday that he’s running for the BC Liberal leadership on an “experienced, successful” track record.

“I listen to people and have the courage to speak for them,” Grewal said. “I have a lot to offer and I will fight to the end.”

He said the provincial Liberal party needs to “re-think” and “re-start” itself.

“It needs to be a grassroots party again,” he said. “It should be humble.”


