Fatal vehicle crash in Vanderhoof

RCMP continue their investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a Vanderhoof woman.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2017, Vanderhoof RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Burrard Street near Omineca Street. Upon arrival, police found a female had been struck by a pickup truck.

According to corporal Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP, there is evidence to suggest that the woman may have been approaching vehicles, and at one point prior to being struck had lay in the middle of the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the truck remained on scene and has been spoken to by police.

Police are asking if anyone saw the crash, or the woman’s behaviour prior to the collision, to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.