Fatal vehicle crash in Vanderhoof

RCMP continue their investigation into a fatal pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a Vanderhoof woman.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2017, Vanderhoof RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Burrard Street near Omineca Street. Upon arrival, police found a female had been struck by a pickup truck.

According to corporal Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP, there is evidence to suggest that the woman may have been approaching vehicles, and at one point prior to being struck had lay in the middle of the road.

The woman was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the truck remained on scene and has been spoken to by police.

Police are asking if anyone saw the crash, or the woman’s behaviour prior to the collision, to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.

Fatal vehicle crash north of Smithers

Smithers RCMP were called to the scene of the crash on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017 at 5:10 a.m. On scene, police discovered that a 2005 Dodge pickup, travelling north, left the roadway and rolled near the 34 km mark on Babine Lake Road.

The driver and only occupant, a 50-year-old man, was ejected from the truck. The man was taken to hospital but later succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash.

According to corporal Madonna Saunderson, a spokesperson for the North District RCMP, early findings suggest that the gravel road was icy.

The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service are investigating. Anyone with information on this collision is asked to call the Smithers RCMP at 250 847-3233.