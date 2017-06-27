8 injured after horse-drawn carriage falls down embankment in Williams Lake

Reports of several injured in horse and wagon incident

Emergency crews rushed to Farwell Canyon west of Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon where an accident has occurred with the Xeni Gwet’in Wagon Trip.

Early reports indicate that eight people went down a steep embankment just past the Farwell Canyon Bridge west of Williams Lake with at least one team of horses and wagon.

Police and rescue crews were on scene and reporting that eight people were in the wagon when it lost control. Two people are uninjured while six are still in the gully where the wagon came to rest and are believed to be injured.

There are no deaths to passengers reported as a result of the incident at this time.

Police do report that six horses are believed to be either badly injured or dead, however.

Members of the Williams Lake and Alexis Creek RCMP and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue are on scene as is the BC Critical Incident helicopter.

The helicopter landed one kilometre away from the incident and the crew was transported to the accident scene by members of the Alexis Creek detachment.

The wagon trip is an annual event which winds up at the Williams Lake Stampede.

The Farwell Canyon Bridge is located about one hour from Williams Lake.

Emergency response was delayed due to the closure of Highway 20 due to a wash out last week.

The incident occurred at about 3 p.m.