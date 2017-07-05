District of Houston strategic plan update

On June 20, 2017 at the District of Houston council meeting the District of Houston strategic plan was brought forward for discussion so council could report on the progress of tasks that was assigned to them.

“What I have done is updated it to where projects are at currently,” said Michael Glavin, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston.

Attracting new investment for economic development has not been started as of yet, said Glavin.

“We haven’t started [the new investment for economic development] yet, but we are on track that is to say for 2017,” said Glavin.

“The grocery store is on track now. We have not received a development application permit yet, once we get that there will be a development application committee,” said Glavin.

Improving attraction and recruiting is reported to be on track, as well as assessing the engagement of employees in Houston and the health of the workplace.

“I believe 24 out of 47 employees responded,” said Glavin. “I will be bringing that to council next week.”

Improving the highway is on track. Glavin said that council and district staff are looking into third party funding for the project.

Identifying the theme of Houston, which involves branding to guide beautification investments in town is reported as on track.

“Creating a downtown revitalization plan has not been started yet,” said Glavin.

Increasing the use of Facade Improvement Program has shown one intake for 2017. Glavin also reported that creating a parks master plan is on track.

“Airport development, the land use study has been complete, what I am working right now is the strong interest from our local airport society and have a lot of good plans and ideas to bring in business, and I think this would a good thing to get all the groups and organizations involved in the process,” said Glavin.

Councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld reported that encouraging local residents to use the local doctor to ensure the district develops a viable practice is on going.

Van Barneveld added that encouraging placement of medical learners in the community is on track, that encouraging other medical services like an optometrist has not been started, and raising awareness of the medical services in Houston is ongoing.

“I just want to add there that there is a definite need for more beds and discussion has been ongoing,” said Shane Brienen, mayor of Houston.

Asset management for the District of Houston is currently off track.

“I said I was going to bring it in within 30 days. We are now getting back on track. This is going to be shared with the director of finance as he has experience in this area,” said Glavin.

The asset management policy is on track however, and preparing an assessment of district assets is complete for the community hall, and a quote has been issued for the district office.

Glavin also reported that pursuing First Nation partnerships is on track with the Wet’suewet’en introduction training that staff and council have attended and is an integral part in the Minerals North conference.

Completing a joint investment and activity with First Nations has not been started yet.

Glavin also reported that pursuing business partnerships is on track.

Van Barneveld said reported that pursing tourism partnerships in identifying shared goals that includes input and participation from stakeholders has not started yet.

Brienen reported that pursuing school board collaboration is on track. “We are on it in a few ways, we attended the meeting with the possible school closure, and we partnered with a lot of stuff for Minerals North, and discussions around providing college services is on going,” said Brienen.

Gerald Pinchbeck, Corporate Service Officer, reports that the proposed revised business license fee schedule is on track.

“Proposed business license fee schedule is currently on track pending review by staff,” said Pinchbeck. “Consulting with chamber and business communities about proposing new fees has not been started, but will commence once the initial proposal has been presented to council.”

Pinchbeck added that preparing information that can be used to help members of the public and businesses understand the value and importance of having a business license has not been started, “but I believe Maureen Czirfusz [manger for the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce] has been a big pusher of getting business licenses in Houston along with our director of finance and staff.”

Glavin reported that updating district plans in on track, community energy and emissions has not been started yet, the water tower is on track, refurbishing the leisure centre is on track, and creating a forest management plan is also on track.