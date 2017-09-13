District energy system upgrades contract awarded

Tasha Kelly, manger of leisure services for the District of Houston brought to council on Aug. 15 a report stating that the contract for energy system direct digital control upgrades was awarded to JET Controls in the amount of $50,733.85.

For the past 10 years under the 10 Year Leisure Facility Upgrade Budget project, $70,000 was itemized to remove old direct digital control components, designing a new direct digital control system and install the system.

Kelly stated that these upgrades will help to operate motors, air handling units, chemical monitoring, and compressors in the Houston Leisure Facility at an effcient level.

“With increased efficientcy, along with less lear and tear on our mechanical systems, [the upgrades] will help lower our gas and electrical costs; therefor, save money for the tax payer,” said Kelly.

Houston council approved and accepted the report.

Kelly later said in an interview with Houston Today, that the upgrades have already began at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena and will begin at the Houston Leisure Facility the week of Sept. 4, 2017.

“The upgrades will be complete by the time we reopen,” said Kelly.