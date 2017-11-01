Curling rink closed until mid November

The Houston curling rink has been closed since Oct. 10, 2017 due to a leak in the heat exchanger.

Ken Amonson, president of the Houston Curling Rink said that when they went to fire up the plant, everything looked to be okay, until the plant kicked out due to low freon pressure.

“We had TND refrigeration from Telkwa come in to check it out,” said Amonson.

After the discovery of the leak, TND refrigeration said they could recharge it, but that it would cost $60 per pound of freon, and that they didn’t know how much freon it would need to take.

The Houston Curling Rink members decided to instead buy a new heat exchanger, at the cost of $7000, and while that is being replaced, they are going to change out the freon to new earth type, which is more environmentally friendly.

“The parts just arrived on Oct. 27, 2017, so they we be refitting it today. The heat exchanger came all the way from Buffalo, United States,” said Amonson.

Amonson said that they hope to start the curling season on Nov. 15, 2017.

League curling is on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and drop-in is on Friday nights at 7 p.m. To support the Houston Curling Rink, or for more information on the curling season, contact 778-203-0355.