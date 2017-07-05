Crash into Telus building

On June 29 at 2 a.m. a silver mustang vehicle crashed into the Telus building on the corner of Hagman Crescent and Pearson Road.

“Police are currently seeking the driver of the vehicle at this time. The vehicle is believed to have contained three occupants,” said Sergeant Jason Burndred of the Houston RCMP detachment.

According to Sergeant Burndren there were so injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

“Damage occurred to the Telus building as well as a water main,” said Sergeant Burndred.

If you have any information please contact the Houston RCMP detachment at 250-845-2204.