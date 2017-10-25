Cottonwood Manor schematics

Eight new units, a service area, and storage

Cottonwood Manor released their building schematics for the new units and service area which are currently being rebuilt at the assisted and independent living building on Copeland Avenue.

In September 2016 the Smithers Community Services Association confirmed that they received approval from B.C. Housing to demolish and replace the two old independent living wings, which will be replaced by two units with eight suites each for a total of 16 rooms, and a new service area for the assisted living residents.

Oben explained the differences in the types of units that will be rebuilt in place of the two old wings. Some will be wheelchair accessible and include a kitchen. There will also be a storage unite built to store scooters.

Nicole Oben, manager of Cottonwood Manor, says that the project is still on track and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2018.

“These guys seem to be working in any weather to get the job done, “said Oben.

 

