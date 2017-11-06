Condition of Health Centre sidewalk

Recently, concern from Houston residents have said they feel the street and the sidewalk in front of the Houston Health Centre is unsafe.

There are two blocks directly in front of the entrance into the Houston Health Centre that currently consist of broken up gravel, which residents say make it difficult to walk on, especially those with mobility issues.

It is the responsibility of the District of Houston to maintain the sidewalk condition in front of the Houston Health Centre.

Michael Glavin, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston said, “It is scheduled for repair this year, in fact I am expected it to be completed within the next two weeks.”

Cost of the repair is estimated at $3700 which was budgeted in the capital and operations budgeting process earlier this year.

Another area of concern are the potholes and chipped concrete along the road from the walking bridge to the Houston Health Centre. Residents say that due to the condition of the road, this area can be unsafe for riders on bikes or scooters, and in winter with heavy snow fall make it harder to detect which areas are safer.

“We do [maintenance on] potholes throughout the year, we make every effort identify the potholes, but we also rely on complaints from the public to help in identifying issues such as potholes,” said Glavin.

“With respect to the chipped concrete, due to the cold weather we will not be doing any concrete work,” said Glavin.

“Northern Health is grateful for the municipality’s efforts to plan and complete the repair during this year’s construction season,” said Eryn Collins, of Northern Health.