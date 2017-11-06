Front entrance and sidewalk of the Houston Health Centre covered in gravel. Repairs to road and sidewalk within the next two weeks says District of Houston staff.

Condition of Health Centre sidewalk

Repairs to sidewalk entrance soon

Recently, concern from Houston residents have said they feel the street and the sidewalk in front of the Houston Health Centre is unsafe.

There are two blocks directly in front of the entrance into the Houston Health Centre that currently consist of broken up gravel, which residents say make it difficult to walk on, especially those with mobility issues.

It is the responsibility of the District of Houston to maintain the sidewalk condition in front of the Houston Health Centre.

Michael Glavin, Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston said, “It is scheduled for repair this year, in fact I am expected it to be completed within the next two weeks.”

Cost of the repair is estimated at $3700 which was budgeted in the capital and operations budgeting process earlier this year.

Another area of concern are the potholes and chipped concrete along the road from the walking bridge to the Houston Health Centre. Residents say that due to the condition of the road, this area can be unsafe for riders on bikes or scooters, and in winter with heavy snow fall make it harder to detect which areas are safer.

“We do [maintenance on] potholes throughout the year, we make every effort identify the potholes, but we also rely on complaints from the public to help in identifying issues such as potholes,” said Glavin.

“With respect to the chipped concrete, due to the cold weather we will not be doing any concrete work,” said Glavin.

“Northern Health is grateful for the municipality’s efforts to plan and complete the repair during this year’s construction season,” said Eryn Collins, of Northern Health.

Previous story
26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history: governor
Next story
Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Just Posted

Condition of Health Centre sidewalk

Repairs to sidewalk entrance soon

Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people

Grocery stores will open first week of December

Dianne Watts, for BC Liberal Leader, comes to Houston

Watts answers questions from the public

Houston cross-country running

Two Houston atheletes receive first and thrid place

2017 Business Excellence Awards

Once again, the team at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Michael Boyer was arrested following an incident at the Tournament Inn in Valleyview

Women search to find truth behind missing teens disappearance

A group of women are distributing posters to gather information about Traci Genereaux, whose remains were found at a Silver Creek farm

Stubborn fire still flaring up at Williams Lake sawmill

Firefighters work 25 hours straight to contain initial blaze

Abbotsford police officer killed in shootout

Two officers were shot on Monday morning

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Most Read