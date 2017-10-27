Concerned Burns Lake citizens start petition

The petition asks council to be more “collaborative”

A group of concerned citizens has started a petition asking Burns Lake council members to be more “supportive, positive and collaborative.”

The group has been handing out a paper petition around town and has also started a petition online.

“We, the undersigned petitioners and citizens of the Province of British Columbia, call on the current councillors of the Village of Burns Lake to be more supportive, positive and collaborative in their roles as elected representatives for the Village of Burns Lake, especially when working with community members, organizations and municipal employees,” states the petition.

“Over the last year there have been many concerns raised verbally and in print regarding the behaviour and attitude of the Village of Burns Lake council members,” adds the petition.

Concerns mentioned in the petition include village staff turnover, the findings of the recreation department’s organizational review, and the fact that the chief administrative officer is no longer allowed to speak with the media.

