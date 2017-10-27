Concerned Burns Lake citizens start petition

The petition asks council to be more “collaborative”

A group of concerned citizens has started a petition asking Burns Lake council members to be more “supportive, positive and collaborative.”

The group has been handing out a paper petition around town and has also started a petition online.

“We, the undersigned petitioners and citizens of the Province of British Columbia, call on the current councillors of the Village of Burns Lake to be more supportive, positive and collaborative in their roles as elected representatives for the Village of Burns Lake, especially when working with community members, organizations and municipal employees,” states the petition.

“Over the last year there have been many concerns raised verbally and in print regarding the behaviour and attitude of the Village of Burns Lake council members,” adds the petition.

Concerns mentioned in the petition include village staff turnover, the findings of the recreation department’s organizational review, and the fact that the chief administrative officer is no longer allowed to speak with the media.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says
Next story
VIDEO: Fraudster hits Smithers area

Just Posted

Concerned Burns Lake citizens start petition

The petition asks council to be more “collaborative”

VIDEO: Fraudster hits Smithers area

Businesses in the Northwest are told to beware a fraudster using fake credit card.

Snow creations

Torr Halvorson, age three, was so excited about the white blanket of… Continue reading

Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel… Continue reading

Deficiencies in Claude Parish Memorial arena

Brine chiller at end of life expectancy, can cause ammonia contamination

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape Internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Kamloops RCMP search for person with gun in ‘high risk’ search

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

BC Conservatives demand ride-sharing

NDP government urged to table ridesharing legislation by the end of the year as promised

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Only one in 10 substantiated sex assaults result in conviction, StatCan says

Most recent data reaffirmed many long-standing facts about sexual assault cases

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Most Read