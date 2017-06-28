Burns Lake resident Ele Schultz took this photo of a cinnamon black bear by Hwy. 16, between Topley and Houston. According to the B.C. Conservation Service, bear populations are at their highest peak in recent years. Conservation officers destroyed 106 black bears, and four grizzly bears around the province in April and May – the highest numbers of bears killed ever recorded by the ministry. “We’ll have very busy years and then it’ll slow down again,” conservation officer Simon Gravel said. “We’re probably at the top of the curve this year.” The number of reports being made to the conservation service RAPP line also doubled to more than 3000 calls in the same time period. Bears getting comfortable and wondering into peoples’ backyards “all start with rewards,” Gravel said, which include overgrown fruit and nut trees and garbage being left out. The Conservation Officer Service reminds the public that bird feeders should be put away until winter, and garbage and ripe fruit should not be left out to tempt bears. Bear problems can be reported to a 24-hour RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Submitted photo