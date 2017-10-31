Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

The first federal survey of what the provinces are doing to preserve caribou says herds and habitat continue to generally decline.

The report says provinces have taken steps toward preserving crucial caribou range.

But it concludes none of them has met the goals and deadlines laid out five years ago by the federal government.

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds is known to be growing.

Twenty are in decline and not enough is known about 21 of the herds to assess their numbers.

Most of the habitat the caribou depend on is more disturbed than it was five years ago, largely from industrial activity.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation
Next story
TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

Just Posted

School trip not endorsed due to terrorism fear

Bulkley Valley School District 54 chooses not to endorse trip to Europe because of terrorism fear.

VIDEO: Fraudster hits Smithers area

Businesses in the Northwest are told to beware a fraudster using fake credit card.

Snow creations

Torr Halvorson, age three, was so excited about the white blanket of… Continue reading

Person with gunshot wound treated at hospital

On Oct. 14 2017 New Hazelton RCMP were notified by medical personnel… Continue reading

Deficiencies in Claude Parish Memorial arena

Brine chiller at end of life expectancy, can cause ammonia contamination

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Most Read