Canada 150: Keeping culture alive through dance and theatre

Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Canadians use plays, music as a way to stay connected to roots
Young Ontario artists are maintaining ties to their cultural backgrounds through dance and theatre. Director Vanessa Jev says writing and directing plays is a way to stay connected to her Nigerian roots.
The Canadian Press
Deborah Douez alleges Facebook used her name and profile photo in ads endorsing a company she ‘liked’
Roughly 2,900 jobs expected to be lost, amid restructuring.
Here’s a new way to find jobs, counselling, health clinics, legal support and more, all across B.C.
Of the 486 wines submitted by 132 wineries for judging, just 12 reigned supreme
Temperature in parked vehicle can reach over 38 degrees Celsius