Buy-Low Foods hires 35 people

Ann Marie Hak photo. Buy-Low Foods job fair in Houston on Oct. 4 and Oct. 5, 2017 inside the Houston mall doing on the spot interviews.

Buy-Low Foods held a job fair in Houston earlier this month and from that fair they have hired approximately 35 people from Houston and surrounding trade area but are still looking to fill some part time positions.Buy-Low Foods that they have the intention to hire up to 60 people.

“We are working hard to find additional customer service orientated employees that will serve the community of Houston for many years.”

According to Buy-Low Foods, training will start around the beginning of November 2017, and continue throughout the month.Buy-Low Foods grocery store is expected to be open in Houston by the first week of December.

“The construction people are nearing completion of the initial construction and we are beginning to hook up equipment,” said Buy-Low Foods. “Within a couple of weeks the store should be ready to hand over to the Buy-Low set-up and training crews who will then begin stocking shelves, testing equipment, and getting things ready for opening.”

Buy-Low Foods says that they are looking forward to serving the people of Houston and becoming and integral part of the community.