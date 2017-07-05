BC Transit finally in Houston

The BC Transit bus service along the Hwy. 16 corridor has finally made its way to Houston.

The main bus stop is located at the Houston Leisure Facility, which will take passengers to Smithers or Burns Lake the weekdays of Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

There are eight bus stops in Houston, two which will have a bus shelters officially placed by the Houston Leisure Facility and on Hagman Crescent.

Shane Brienen, mayor of Houston, says that at this time he does not know when the bus shelter constructions will be finished and placed. “I believe the bases are almost done,” he said.

Houston has two trips to Smithers and two trips to Burns Lake on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

From the Houston Leisure Facility the early bus leaves at 8:33 a.m. to Smithers and the afternoon bus leaves at 1 p.m. The bus heading to Burns Lake, the early bus will arrive in Houston at 12:30 p.m. and the second bus will leave at 4:05 p.m.

Each separate transit system requires separate fare payment. All passengers ages six and above are $5 cash only. Children ages five and under ride the bus for free. Fareboxes and drivers do not provide change and the fare is for on-way travel only.

There are no transfers between routes 161 Prince George/Burns Lake and 162 Smithers/Burns Lake. The routes operate on separate days requiring separate fare payment.

For passengers that require mobility service, the mobility device must have secure and functioning brakes, be a maximum length of 120 centimeters or 48 inches, and a maximum width of 60 centimeters or 24 inches, a combine weight of mobility aid and customer that does not exceed 272 kilograms or 600 pounds. All buses are equipped with a lift.

“BC Transit wants to transport all of our customers safely, however some mobility devices may not fit or secure properly,” says BC Transit.

Strollers should be collapsible and cannot exceed two feet by four feet, must be kept clear of aisles, and are not permitted to use the lifts or securement devices for safety reasons.

Bike racks are also available on each transit bus.

Food and beverages must be kept in a closed container that is spill-proof.

Certified assistance animals are allowed on the public transit at all times. Small fur-bearing or feathered pets contained in secure, clean, hand-held cages are also permitted on the bus. They must be small enough to fit on the owner’s lap.

When flagging down a bus be sure that you wave from a safe location where visibility is good and the where the bus can easily pull off the road.

The BC Transit bus services in Houston all carry the Bulkley-Nechako Regional Transit Rider’s Guide.

For more information visit www.bctransit.com or call transit information at 1-855-499-1119.