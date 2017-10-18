BC Northern real Estate Board third quarter release

According to the BC Northern Real Estate board, 3878 properties worth 1$ billion sold through the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS) in the first nine months of 2017. Last year, 3834 properties worth $973.2 million had changed hands. Through the MLS®, in September 2016 there were 4519 properties of all types available for sale. As of Sept. 30, 2017 this number went down to 4148.

John Evans, president of the BC Northern Real Estate Board, said ” In many of the communities, sale statistics for the third quarter are looking similar to what we saw in 2016.”

In the northern region of the board, sales activity in Fort St. John is up over last year and the number of active listings is down slightly.

At the end of September, Houston sold 38 properties worth $7.3 million, compared with 44 properties worth $6.2 million in the same period last year. At the end of September, there were 58 properties of all types available for purchase through MLS® in the Houston area.

As of September 30, 2017, 217 properties worth $56.7 million changed hands in the Smithers area, compared with 203 properties worth $46.6 million in the first nine months of 2016. Half of the 100 single family homes sold so far this year, sold for less than $274,000 and these homes took, on average, 58 days to sell. Also changing hands this year were 25 parcels of vacant land, 53 homes on acreage, 11 manufactured homes in parks and seven manufactured homes on land. A the end of September, there were 202 properties of all types available through the MLS® in the Smithers area.

Burns Lake so far this year sold 76 properties worth $12 million through MLS®, compared to 59 properties worth $8.3 million in the first nine months of 2016. At the end of September, there were 118 properties of all types available for sale through the MLS® in the Burns Lake area.

REALTORS® assisted in the sale of 90 properties in Vanderhoof worth $17.1 million in the first nine months of the year, compared with 92 properties worth $18 million in the same time last year. Half of the 40 single family homes sold so far this year, sold for less than $225,000 and these homes took, on average, 125 days to sell.